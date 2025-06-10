Star-Studded 'Kuberaa' Unveils High-Energy Third Single in Mumbai

The star-studded audio launch of the third single from Dhanush's upcoming film 'Kuberaa' created quite a buzz in Mumbai on Tuesday. Titled 'Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum', the song is the latest addition to this eagerly awaited film.

An impressive ensemble cast attended the event, with prominent names like Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Directed by Shekhar K, 'Kuberaa' is set to be a socio-drama imbued with high-energy music, thanks to composer Devi Sri Prasad.

The film explores a gripping storyline featuring complex characters with deep narratives. Fans can expect a cinematic treat when 'Kuberaa' premieres on June 20 this year, available in both Tamil and Telugu languages.