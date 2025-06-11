BTS Members Return from Military Service, Band Comeback Anticipated

Jimin and Jungkook of the renowned K-pop band BTS have been officially released from the South Korean military as of Wednesday. They are the fifth and sixth members to conclude mandatory national service duties, fueling expectations about the group's much-anticipated return to the spotlight.

BTS, consisting of seven members, paused their international music career in 2022 to fulfill South Korea's compulsory military service, beginning with Jin in December of that year. Each member undertook varying service lengths up to 18 months. RM and V were discharged on Tuesday, and the final member, Suga, is set to complete his service by June 21.

Fans from across the globe have traveled to South Korea to commemorate the return of the worldwide pop sensations this week, eager to witness BTS's renewed presence in the global music scene.