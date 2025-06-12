Heritage Under Threat: Attack on Tagore's Ancestral Home Sparks Outrage

In a statement condemning the attack on Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha described the incident as an assault on cultural heritage. The Nobel laureate's house in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district was vandalised by a mob earlier this week.

The violent act has prompted widespread outrage, with individuals and officials demanding harsh penalties for those responsible. Tagore, who composed the national anthems of both India and Bangladesh, remains a revered figure in both countries. Rajib Bhattacharjee, the BJP Tripura state president, labelled the attack a blow to literature and humanism.

India's Ministry of External Affairs termed the vandalism as a 'disgrace' to the inclusive values Tagore stood for and called for immediate action from Bangladesh's interim government. Following the incident, a three-member committee was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.