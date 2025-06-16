Left Menu

Kay Kay Menon and the OTT Revolution

Actor Kay Kay Menon hails the OTT platform for providing diverse opportunities that were once only available to top stars. At the 'Special Ops 2' launch, Menon discusses his role in the series and the evolving landscape for actors, highlighting desire for varied storytelling, particularly in spy genres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:04 IST
Kay Kay Menon and the OTT Revolution
Kay Kay Menon
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kay Kay Menon has expressed his appreciation for OTT platforms, highlighting the fresh opportunities they offer to actors, contrary to past constraints. Historically, lead roles were reserved for big stars, while talents like Menon were typecast in villainous roles.

During the trailer launch of 'Special Ops 2' in Mumbai, Menon, known for his versatile acting across genres, shared his enthusiasm for the variety that OTT brings. With past roles in films such as 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd', 'Haider', and recent OTT hits like 'Farzi', Menon cherishes his role as RAW officer Himmat Singh in the series.

Director Neeraj Pandey also emphasized the richness of the spy genre, full of untold stories that engage diverse audiences. He intends to continue crafting compelling narratives, while actress Kher, reprising Juhi Kashyap, speaks on the necessity of varied roles for women. She lauded Pandey for consistently writing strong female characters.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025