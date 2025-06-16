Kay Kay Menon and the OTT Revolution

Actor Kay Kay Menon has expressed his appreciation for OTT platforms, highlighting the fresh opportunities they offer to actors, contrary to past constraints. Historically, lead roles were reserved for big stars, while talents like Menon were typecast in villainous roles.

During the trailer launch of 'Special Ops 2' in Mumbai, Menon, known for his versatile acting across genres, shared his enthusiasm for the variety that OTT brings. With past roles in films such as 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd', 'Haider', and recent OTT hits like 'Farzi', Menon cherishes his role as RAW officer Himmat Singh in the series.

Director Neeraj Pandey also emphasized the richness of the spy genre, full of untold stories that engage diverse audiences. He intends to continue crafting compelling narratives, while actress Kher, reprising Juhi Kashyap, speaks on the necessity of varied roles for women. She lauded Pandey for consistently writing strong female characters.