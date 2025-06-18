Left Menu

Gauhati University's Global Reach: Launch of 'Chai, Chatters and Chapters'

Gauhati University has introduced its official podcast 'Chai, Chatters and Chapters' to highlight its academic, cultural, and research contributions to a worldwide audience. The podcast aims to redefine institutional outreach and foster meaningful discussion on various academic and cultural topics.

Gauhati University's Global Reach: Launch of 'Chai, Chatters and Chapters'
Gauhati University unveiled its official podcast, 'Chai, Chatters and Chapters', on Wednesday, aiming to accentuate the institution's scholastic and cultural contributions on a global platform.

Debuting with Vice Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta, the podcast will be available for streaming via the university's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Designed to extend beyond traditional boundaries, the podcast will delve into the university's pioneering research and vibrant community, serving as a repository of knowledge and catalyst for global academic discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

