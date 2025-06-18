Left Menu

Goa's Unfulfilled Liberation: A Historical Reflection

Goa's delay in liberation post-India's independence cost numerous freedom fighters' lives. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant highlighted this during Goa Revolution Day, which commemorates the 1946 revolt against Portuguese rule. Sawant urged citizens to follow laws and maintain a green and clean state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:11 IST
On Goa Revolution Day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant addressed a historical grievance that resonates deeply with Goans. He stated that the lives of many freedom fighters could have been spared had Goa gained independence alongside India in 1947.

The Goa Revolution, celebrated on June 18, marks the significant 1946 revolt against Portuguese colonial atrocities. Sawant criticized the delay in Goa's liberation, remarking that the state would have developed sooner if freed earlier.

During the event in Panaji, Sawant, joined by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and freedom fighters, paid homage at the Martyrs' Memorial. He emphasized the importance of citizens adhering to laws and contributing to a clean, green environment in Goa.

