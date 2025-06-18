Goa's Unfulfilled Liberation: A Historical Reflection

On Goa Revolution Day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant addressed a historical grievance that resonates deeply with Goans. He stated that the lives of many freedom fighters could have been spared had Goa gained independence alongside India in 1947.

The Goa Revolution, celebrated on June 18, marks the significant 1946 revolt against Portuguese colonial atrocities. Sawant criticized the delay in Goa's liberation, remarking that the state would have developed sooner if freed earlier.

During the event in Panaji, Sawant, joined by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and freedom fighters, paid homage at the Martyrs' Memorial. He emphasized the importance of citizens adhering to laws and contributing to a clean, green environment in Goa.

