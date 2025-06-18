Left Menu

Eric Dane Determined to Continue Acting Despite ALS Diagnosis

Actor Eric Dane, diagnosed with ALS, remains committed to his acting career, asserting that it helps maintain his spirit and vitality. Facing physical challenges, Dane, known for roles in 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria,' seeks privacy for his family while navigating health changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:23 IST
Eric Dane Determined to Continue Acting Despite ALS Diagnosis
Eric Dane (Image source: Instagram/ @realericdane). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Eric Dane is determined to continue his acting career despite being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), according to a report by People. The 52-year-old opened up about living with the neurodegenerative disease and emphasized his intention to not step away from his profession.

"I'm going to ride this 'til the wheels fall off," Dane stated, highlighting the importance of staying active. He expressed that being on set keeps him mentally sharp and moving forward. Despite experiencing setbacks, Dane's buoyant spirit remains intact, which he considers vital.

Known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan in 'Grey's Anatomy,' Dane has built an impressive resume with appearances in films like 'Marley & Me' and series such as 'The Last Ship' and 'Euphoria.' He disclosed his ALS diagnosis in an interview with Diane Sawyer, where he explained the progression of his condition. While the disease has affected his ability to move his right arm, Dane remains focused on his career.

In April, during a sit-down with Sawyer, Dane detailed the challenges of living with ALS. He reported significant loss of function in his right arm and expressed concern about his left side and overall mobility. Dane underscored the value of family support during this trying time, urging for privacy for his family, which includes his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and two children.

Despite his health battles, Dane returned to film the third season of HBO's 'Euphoria' shortly after his diagnosis announcement. He is determined that his story isn't over and conveyed hope for the future.

ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, leads to the gradual paralysis of muscles, eventually affecting a person's ability to speak, eat, and breathe, as reported by the Mayo Clinic.

