Left Menu

Sondheim's Legacy: A Treasure Trove at the Library of Congress

The Library of Congress has received a collection from Stephen Sondheim, including 5,000 items like drafts, recordings, and notebooks. These documents provide insight into his creative process. Despite a 1995 fire, the collection survived and is now available to the public, showcasing Sondheim's artistic evolution and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:36 IST
Sondheim's Legacy: A Treasure Trove at the Library of Congress

The Library of Congress has acquired a significant collection from legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, unveiling an extensive archive of his creative processes to the public. This treasure trove comprises approximately 5,000 items, including music and lyric drafts, recordings, music books, and personal notebooks, offering unprecedented insights into Sondheim's journey as a musical theatre icon.

Within the extensive array is a diverse selection of drafts, such as variations of lyrics for notable works like "I'm Still Here" and entries in his spiral music book "Notes and Ideas" from his college years. Additionally, the collection contains unique items that never reached the stage. The collection's survival after a fire in 1995, despite damage to some items, is considered nothing short of miraculous.

Senior Music Specialist Mark Horowitz, a long-time acquaintance of Sondheim, has been instrumental in bringing this collection to the Library. He anticipates an influx of researchers eager to explore these documents, which illuminate Sondheim's relentless pursuit of perfection. The collection becomes accessible to anyone interested, starting July 1, promising to intrigue scholars and theatre aficionados alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025