Sondheim's Legacy: A Treasure Trove at the Library of Congress

The Library of Congress has acquired a significant collection from legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, unveiling an extensive archive of his creative processes to the public. This treasure trove comprises approximately 5,000 items, including music and lyric drafts, recordings, music books, and personal notebooks, offering unprecedented insights into Sondheim's journey as a musical theatre icon.

Within the extensive array is a diverse selection of drafts, such as variations of lyrics for notable works like "I'm Still Here" and entries in his spiral music book "Notes and Ideas" from his college years. Additionally, the collection contains unique items that never reached the stage. The collection's survival after a fire in 1995, despite damage to some items, is considered nothing short of miraculous.

Senior Music Specialist Mark Horowitz, a long-time acquaintance of Sondheim, has been instrumental in bringing this collection to the Library. He anticipates an influx of researchers eager to explore these documents, which illuminate Sondheim's relentless pursuit of perfection. The collection becomes accessible to anyone interested, starting July 1, promising to intrigue scholars and theatre aficionados alike.

