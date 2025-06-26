Boosting Security Measures for Amarnath Yatra: Deployment of CAPF Companies

The security measures for the annual Amarnath Yatra have been significantly beefed up this year, with the deployment of 180 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the Jammu division. This marks an increase of 30 companies from previous years, as stated by a senior police officer on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, assured that every pilgrim would have a safe journey. He advised travelers to journey with official convoys instead of traveling independently. The 38-day pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave is to commence on July 3.

Furthermore, police have implemented Road Opening Patrols to ensure route safety. Tuti emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir's sensitivity necessitates such security precautions. Efforts to combat the drug trade, which funds terrorism, are also being increased.

