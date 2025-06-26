Left Menu

Boosting Security Measures for Amarnath Yatra: Deployment of CAPF Companies

This year's Amarnath Yatra in Jammu division will benefit from an increased deployment of 180 CAPF companies for enhanced security. The pilgrimage, starting on July 3, will traverse through multiple districts. Police urge pilgrims to join official convoys for safety. Anti-drug efforts are also being intensified.

Updated: 26-06-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:29 IST
The security measures for the annual Amarnath Yatra have been significantly beefed up this year, with the deployment of 180 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the Jammu division. This marks an increase of 30 companies from previous years, as stated by a senior police officer on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, assured that every pilgrim would have a safe journey. He advised travelers to journey with official convoys instead of traveling independently. The 38-day pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave is to commence on July 3.

Furthermore, police have implemented Road Opening Patrols to ensure route safety. Tuti emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir's sensitivity necessitates such security precautions. Efforts to combat the drug trade, which funds terrorism, are also being increased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

