Tourists Defy Warnings as Beas River Becomes Danger Zone

Tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh are defying official warnings and engaging in dangerous activities near the swollen Beas River, as shown in a viral video.

The video, circulating widely on social media on Thursday, reveals groups, including families with children, ignoring the district administration's repeated warnings about river safety during the rainy season.

Recent cloudbursts have exacerbated the conditions, leading to flash floods in Kangra and Kullu districts, with tragic consequences including fatalities and significant property damage. Authorities, including Deputy Commissioner Apurv Devgan, urge both locals and tourists to heed safety advisories.

