Left Menu

Tourists Defy Warnings as Beas River Becomes Danger Zone

As heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh, tourists are ignoring warnings and playing near the swollen Beas River, posing serious safety risks. Viral videos show people near the Panchavaktra temple in Mandi district despite repeated cautions from authorities. Recent cloudbursts have exacerbated the situation, causing flash floods and fatalities in Kangra and Kullu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:05 IST
Tourists Defy Warnings as Beas River Becomes Danger Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh are defying official warnings and engaging in dangerous activities near the swollen Beas River, as shown in a viral video.

The video, circulating widely on social media on Thursday, reveals groups, including families with children, ignoring the district administration's repeated warnings about river safety during the rainy season.

Recent cloudbursts have exacerbated the conditions, leading to flash floods in Kangra and Kullu districts, with tragic consequences including fatalities and significant property damage. Authorities, including Deputy Commissioner Apurv Devgan, urge both locals and tourists to heed safety advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025