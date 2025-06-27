Left Menu

Frankly Wearing: Fashioning a Movement for Non-Profits

Frankly Wearing is transforming fundraising in India with its creator-merch marketplace, enabling NGOs to launch merchandise that both raises funds and spreads awareness. The automated platform handles production, logistics, and finances, allowing non-profits to easily engage supporters globally without upfront costs, turning fashion into a tool for change.

27-06-2025
In India, a new ally is emerging for non-profits, driven by merchandise rather than traditional fundraisers. Frankly Wearing, a leading creator-merch marketplace, is helping NGOs raise funds and awareness through wearable campaigns. This shift is not just about collection money, but about creating a movement through fashion.

With Frankly Wearing, tote bags and hoodies transform into valuable fundraising tools. NGOs can easily set up merch stores on the platform with no upfront costs. The platform manages the entire process, from production to payment, allowing non-profits to focus on their causes while reaching global audiences effectively.

Prominent campaigns range from environmental initiatives to digital liberties, each benefiting from this innovative approach. Through fashion, supporters wear their causes and foster broader conversations, promoting ongoing engagement and momentum for vital social initiatives.

