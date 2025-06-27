Left Menu

Controversy Over Film's Name Change Sparks Legal Battle in Kerala

The Central Board of Film Certification's alleged directive to alter the title and main character's name of 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' has led the filmmakers to approach the Kerala High Court, drawing criticism from FEFKA's General Secretary B Unnikrishnan who described the demand as arbitrary and disturbing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:21 IST
The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has raised concerns over an alleged request from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to change the name of both the film 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' and its lead character.

General Secretary B Unnikrishnan described the CBFC's directive as 'disturbing' and 'arbitrary', emphasizing that the film lacks explicit religious references. The controversy has prompted a legal challenge as the producers approach the Kerala High Court.

Unnikrishnan further criticized the CBFC for what he termed random decisions on films, calling for clearer guidelines. FEFKA and the South Eastern Film Critic Association plan to support the producers' petition, advocating for public discussion on the issue.

