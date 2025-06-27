Controversy Over Film's Name Change Sparks Legal Battle in Kerala

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has raised concerns over an alleged request from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to change the name of both the film 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' and its lead character.

General Secretary B Unnikrishnan described the CBFC's directive as 'disturbing' and 'arbitrary', emphasizing that the film lacks explicit religious references. The controversy has prompted a legal challenge as the producers approach the Kerala High Court.

Unnikrishnan further criticized the CBFC for what he termed random decisions on films, calling for clearer guidelines. FEFKA and the South Eastern Film Critic Association plan to support the producers' petition, advocating for public discussion on the issue.