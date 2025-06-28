Left Menu

The Hidden History of Real Tennis: The Sport of Kings and Courts

Real tennis, or jeu de paume, emerged as a prestigious court game in the 16th century, gaining popularity among European royalty. Noted for its historical ties to gambling and intrigue, the sport became notable for its potentially dangerous gameplay, earning the moniker 'the sport of kings'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:52 IST
The Hidden History of Real Tennis: The Sport of Kings and Courts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Real tennis, known in the 16th century as jeu de paume, became an emblem of aristocracy, swiftly gaining the moniker 'the sport of kings'. Originating in France, where a Frenchman was once arrested in 1570 for smuggling tennis balls across borders, the sport flourished under the European courts.

Real tennis was played with hard balls, filled with wool, earth, or animal hair. This made the game as dangerous as it was prestigious, with several royal deaths attributed to post-match incidents. King Louis X and others fell victim to the sport's exertion and ensuing health risks.

Revered for testing athletic prowess, real tennis attracted many, from Anne Boleyn to Henry VIII. The Tudor era especially saw the sport's rise in England, marking its place as a competitive staple among European monarchs.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025