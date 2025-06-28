Real tennis, known in the 16th century as jeu de paume, became an emblem of aristocracy, swiftly gaining the moniker 'the sport of kings'. Originating in France, where a Frenchman was once arrested in 1570 for smuggling tennis balls across borders, the sport flourished under the European courts.

Real tennis was played with hard balls, filled with wool, earth, or animal hair. This made the game as dangerous as it was prestigious, with several royal deaths attributed to post-match incidents. King Louis X and others fell victim to the sport's exertion and ensuing health risks.

Revered for testing athletic prowess, real tennis attracted many, from Anne Boleyn to Henry VIII. The Tudor era especially saw the sport's rise in England, marking its place as a competitive staple among European monarchs.