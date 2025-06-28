Left Menu

The Liar’s Guide: Navigating Everyday Deceptions with Humor

Sanjay Shukla, a Hyderabad-based writer, has launched his debut book, 'The Liar’s Guide,' a humorous exploration of everyday lies. This book delves into the mundane untruths we employ and offers a light-hearted reflection on human nature. It is available in various formats on Amazon and Notion Press.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:23 IST
The Liar’s Guide: Navigating Everyday Deceptions with Humor
book
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Shukla, a writer from Hyderabad, introduces his debut book, 'The Liar's Guide: How to Lie Effectively and Get Away With It.' The book humorously examines the trivial lies people use daily and is now available on Amazon and Notion Press.

Amid a culture where truth is constantly altered, 'The Liar's Guide' provides a witty reflection on the minor untruths that shape our social interactions. The narrative explores the art of lying, from trivial excuses to more significant deceptions in various social settings, encapsulating the humorous side of human fallibility.

Inspired by stories shared over chai at Hyderabad's Irani cafés, Sanjay Shukla's work is a nostalgic journey through common Indian settings, blending sharp wit and cultural commentary. Supported by Notion Press, the book is accessible in paperback, hardbound, and eBook formats, with a focused launch on Amazon Kindle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025