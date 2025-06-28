The Liar’s Guide: Navigating Everyday Deceptions with Humor

Sanjay Shukla, a writer from Hyderabad, introduces his debut book, 'The Liar's Guide: How to Lie Effectively and Get Away With It.' The book humorously examines the trivial lies people use daily and is now available on Amazon and Notion Press.

Amid a culture where truth is constantly altered, 'The Liar's Guide' provides a witty reflection on the minor untruths that shape our social interactions. The narrative explores the art of lying, from trivial excuses to more significant deceptions in various social settings, encapsulating the humorous side of human fallibility.

Inspired by stories shared over chai at Hyderabad's Irani cafés, Sanjay Shukla's work is a nostalgic journey through common Indian settings, blending sharp wit and cultural commentary. Supported by Notion Press, the book is accessible in paperback, hardbound, and eBook formats, with a focused launch on Amazon Kindle.

