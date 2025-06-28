Bollywood Mourns the Untimely Loss of Shefali Jariwala

The Bollywood fraternity is reeling from the unexpected loss of actor Shefali Jariwala, whose sudden death at the age of 42 has left a void among her family, friends, and fans. The news of her passing has prompted a flood of condolences from industry peers, as many rushed to Cooper Hospital, where her remains were taken for a post-mortem examination.

Renowned for her breakout performance in the early 2000s with the iconic 'Kaanta Laga' music video, Shefali was declared dead upon arrival at Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27, 2025. A friend and fellow 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant, Arti Singh, was seen at the hospital alongside her husband Dipak, mourning the loss.

While initial reports speculate a cardiac arrest as the cause, Mumbai Police have stated that the exact reason for Jariwala's sudden passing remains under investigation. Her body was discovered at her Andheri residence, prompting authorities to advance the post-mortem process. The All Indian Cine Workers Association took to social media platform X, expressing their sorrow and disbelief at her untimely demise.

In addition to her music video fame, Jariwala was known for her work in Bollywood, including a role in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' alongside Salman Khan. Her television presence was substantial, with appearances in 'Bigg Boss 13' and 'Nach Baliye' alongside husband Parag Tyagi. The industry and her fans continue to mourn this profound loss, hoping for clarity as investigations unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)