Selena Gomez Returns to 'Wizards' Universe: Exciting Guest Role Awaited

Selena Gomez has delighted fans by announcing her return to the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' universe. The pop star and actress confirmed that she will guest star in the second season of the Disney Channel sequel series 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'. Gomez shared the news in a social media post, expressing how it 'just feels right' and included a photo of herself on the iconic set, wand in hand. This news has thrilled fans eager to see Alex Russo back on their screens.

In addition to her acting role, Gomez is also an executive producer on 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'. During the first season, she made several guest appearances, reintroducing her on-screen brother Justin Russo, portrayed by David Henrie, and his new family to Billie, a rebellious young wizard-in-training. Billie's character, played by Janice LeAnn Brown, seeks Justin's guidance to protect the future of the Wizard World, despite his wish to live a normal life.

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' has achieved significant success, with the premiere episode breaking records as the most-watched Disney Channel series debut on Disney+. Deadline reports that it accumulated 3.2 million global views in the first 12 days. The show features a talented ensemble cast, including Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, and Mimi Gianopulos, under the guidance of executive producers Jed Elinoff, Scott Thomas, Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, along with Gomez and Henrie. The series continues the legacy of Todd Greenwald's original creation.

