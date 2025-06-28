Karnataka’s Mysuru Dasara Celebrations Embrace Gandhian Ideals

In a significant move, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to incorporate Gandhian ideals into the Mysuru Dasara celebrations. This year's festival coincides with Gandhi Jayanti.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the event should uphold cultural and historical importance while also promoting public safety and reducing undue extravagance.

With an anticipated attendance of over 10 lakh people, including international tourists, crowd management takes center stage in the planning efforts.

