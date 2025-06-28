Left Menu

Karnataka’s Mysuru Dasara Celebrations Embrace Gandhian Ideals

Karnataka's CM has directed that this year's Mysuru Dasara celebrations, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, incorporate Gandhian ideals. Emphasis is placed on cultural significance while ensuring public safety and connecting with the public through exhibitions showcasing government initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to incorporate Gandhian ideals into the Mysuru Dasara celebrations. This year's festival coincides with Gandhi Jayanti.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the event should uphold cultural and historical importance while also promoting public safety and reducing undue extravagance.

With an anticipated attendance of over 10 lakh people, including international tourists, crowd management takes center stage in the planning efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

