Upset at being slapped by husband for fighting with his mother, woman hangs self in Sakinaka

A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Sakinaka in Mumbai after being slapped by her husband for fighting with her mother-in-law, a police official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on June 28, the official said.

''Deceased Mamta and her husband Rajesh Mourya (32) used to frequently fight. Mourya used to demand dowry. After Mourya slapped her for arguing with his mother, Mamta got angry and hanged herself in their flat. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival,'' he said.

Her brother approached Sakinaka police on June 29 complaining about Mourya, following which the latter was booked for abetment of suicide and dowry harassment, the official said.

Mamta, whose parents stay in Uttar Pradesh, had divorced her first husband and then married Mourya, he added.

