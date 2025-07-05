Left Menu

Metro…In Dino: A Promising Box Office Journey

Filmmaker Anurag Basu’s “Metro…In Dino” rakes in Rs 4.05 crore on its first day. Released last Friday, the musical romance continues the narrative from Basu’s 2007 film “Life in a… Metro,” showcasing the intricacies of modern love through the lives of four couples.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film "Metro…In Dino" reported box office earnings of Rs 4.05 crore on its opening day, as announced by the producers on Saturday.

Released last Friday, the musical romance received a range of reviews from critics and the viewing public. Focusing on contemporary love dilemmas, "Metro…In Dino" marked a successful opening at the box office with a gross of Rs 4.05 Cr India nett on its first day, according to a statement from the creators.

The movie, which is a successor to Basu's 2007 "Life in a… Metro", explores the complex relationships of four modern couples. The film's cast includes notable actors such as Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and others, with production led by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd.

