Tragic Tradition: Infant Branded in Superstitious Ritual in Maharashtra

A 10-day-old girl in Maharashtra was branded with a hot iron rod by a female relative as a cure for abdominal bloating. This superstitious act was performed in the tribal Melghat region and resulted in the woman being detained. The infant received medical treatment and is now stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-07-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has emerged from Maharashtra's Amravati district, where a 10-day-old girl was branded with a hot iron rod as part of a superstitious ritual believed to cure abdominal bloating.

According to local police, the infant was born on June 15 in Dahendri village and later fell ill, leading a female relative to suggest the tribal 'Damma' practice. Despite members of the local Primary Health Centre staff attending to her, the aunt of the child's mother performed the dangerous act.

After the branding was discovered during a routine follow-up, medical professionals treated the child at a district hospital in Achalpur. The police have detained the woman responsible, and the child is now stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

