Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Ensures Smooth Amarnath Yatra
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed and ensured the arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra at the Nunwan base camp. He interacted with various stakeholders and expressed commendation for their contributions. A meeting with officials was held to discuss measures ensuring a safe pilgrimage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:31 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Monday, reviewed the ongoing arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, officials reported.
During the visit, he engaged with pilgrims, service providers, langar sevadars, and sanitation workers, assessing the facilities provided to devotees.
Officials conveyed that Sinha praised the considerable efforts of all stakeholders involved in the successful execution of the pilgrimage. He conducted a meeting with administrative and security officials to deliberate on strategies for a safe and seamless journey for the devotees.
