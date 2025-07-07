Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Ensures Smooth Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Monday, reviewed the ongoing arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, officials reported.

During the visit, he engaged with pilgrims, service providers, langar sevadars, and sanitation workers, assessing the facilities provided to devotees.

Officials conveyed that Sinha praised the considerable efforts of all stakeholders involved in the successful execution of the pilgrimage. He conducted a meeting with administrative and security officials to deliberate on strategies for a safe and seamless journey for the devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)