Heroic Act on the Platform: Major Rohit's Unyielding Commitment

Major Rohit, on his way to Hyderabad, performed an emergency delivery at Jhansi railway station using improvised tools. His swift actions saved both mother and child, earning him commendation from Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi for his exceptional skill and dedication beyond duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:17 IST
In a remarkable display of courage and skill, Major Bachwala Rohit was commended by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi for his heroic actions at Jhansi railway station. While on leave, Major Rohit encountered a woman in advanced labor and performed an emergency delivery using only makeshift resources.

The situation was critical. The newborn was initially unresponsive, but thanks to Major Rohit's expert intervention, the baby was successfully resuscitated. He also managed the mother's subsequent complications deftly, showcasing his clinical skill and composure under pressure.

Major Rohit's actions exemplify the highest standards of military service, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to duty even outside the conventional boundaries. His recognition by the Army Chief underscores the profound impact of his selfless service.

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

