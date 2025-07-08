Heroic Act on the Platform: Major Rohit's Unyielding Commitment

In a remarkable display of courage and skill, Major Bachwala Rohit was commended by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi for his heroic actions at Jhansi railway station. While on leave, Major Rohit encountered a woman in advanced labor and performed an emergency delivery using only makeshift resources.

The situation was critical. The newborn was initially unresponsive, but thanks to Major Rohit's expert intervention, the baby was successfully resuscitated. He also managed the mother's subsequent complications deftly, showcasing his clinical skill and composure under pressure.

Major Rohit's actions exemplify the highest standards of military service, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to duty even outside the conventional boundaries. His recognition by the Army Chief underscores the profound impact of his selfless service.