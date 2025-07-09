Simone Ashley Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Simone Ashley, known for her role in 'Bridgerton', is set to join the illustrious cast of the sequel 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', as reported by Deadline.

The British actress will share the screen with original stars including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. The film will see Meryl Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, navigating the decline of print media while clashing with Emily Blunt's character, now a top fashion executive.

Joining the ensemble is Kenneth Branagh, set to portray Miranda's husband. 'The Devil Wears Prada', initially released in 2006, was a global box office success and earned two Oscar nominations. Director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna return for the sequel, slated to debut on May 1.

