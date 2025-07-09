Alia Bhatt's Former Assistant Arrested for Fraud

In a startling development, Mumbai Police have apprehended Vedika Prakash Shetty, the former personal assistant of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, for allegedly defrauding the star of a staggering Rs 76.9 lakh.

The fraudulent activity reportedly spanned two years, from May 2022 to August 2024, during which Shetty, leveraging her close professional relationship with Bhatt, manipulated financial processes to misappropriate funds. She crafted fake invoices that appeared to be legitimate expenses incurred by the actor.

Upon obtaining Bhatt's signature, Shetty misdirected payments to her own account through a close accomplice. Legal charges, including cheating and criminal breach of trust, have been filed. Shetty is currently in police custody as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)