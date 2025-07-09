Left Menu

Alia Bhatt's Former Assistant Arrested for Fraud

Vedika Prakash Shetty, the former personal assistant of actress Alia Bhatt, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the actor of Rs 76.9 lakh. The fraud occurred over two years. Shetty fabricated invoices for expenses and redirected payments to herself. Legal proceedings and further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:09 IST
Alia Bhatt's Former Assistant Arrested for Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, Mumbai Police have apprehended Vedika Prakash Shetty, the former personal assistant of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, for allegedly defrauding the star of a staggering Rs 76.9 lakh.

The fraudulent activity reportedly spanned two years, from May 2022 to August 2024, during which Shetty, leveraging her close professional relationship with Bhatt, manipulated financial processes to misappropriate funds. She crafted fake invoices that appeared to be legitimate expenses incurred by the actor.

Upon obtaining Bhatt's signature, Shetty misdirected payments to her own account through a close accomplice. Legal charges, including cheating and criminal breach of trust, have been filed. Shetty is currently in police custody as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025