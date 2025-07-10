Unveiling 'The Hunt': Behind the Scenes with Nagesh Kukunoor

Nagesh Kukunoor, known for his deeply personal storytelling, steps into the true crime genre with his latest series, 'The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case.' Released on SonyLIV, the series has attracted attention for its gripping narrative of one of India's most harrowing assassinations.

Based on Anirudhya Mitra's book 'Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi's Assassins,' the show delves into the investigation led by the CBI, uncovering the plot behind Rajiv Gandhi's tragic assassination in 1991. Kukunoor, who typically avoids political themes, was drawn to the project for its true crime elements.

Kukunoor highlights the challenges of adapting real events while ensuring sensitivity to those involved. The series showcases an in-depth look at historical events, focusing on the thorough work of the special investigation team without political overtones. Featuring actors Amit Sial, Sahil Vaid, Bagavathi Perumal, and Girish Sharma, 'The Hunt' offers viewers a captivating exploration of a pivotal moment in Indian history.

