AI Protections in Gaming: A Victory for Voice and Motion Capture Actors

Hollywood video game voice and motion capture actors successfully ended their nearly year-long strike by signing a new contract focused on AI protections with video game studios. The actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, highlighted the importance of AI in the negotiations.

Voice actor Sarah Elmaleh emphasized the need for ethical AI usage, with the new contract including consent and disclosure requirements. This agreement also addresses motion capture actor safety, ensuring medics are available during high-risk situations. The Interactive Media Agreement offers a significant pay raise and safety enhancements for performers.

The strike also sparked broader industry advocacy, with support growing for the NO FAKES Act in Congress, which seeks to outlaw AI replicas without consent. This move invigorates discussions around AI ethics and protection in Hollywood.

