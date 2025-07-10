Left Menu

AI Protections in Gaming: A Victory for Voice and Motion Capture Actors

Hollywood video game voice and motion capture actors have signed a new contract with game studios after a near year-long strike. The agreement centers on AI protections, offering increased wage and safety measures. The contract aims to address ethical AI use, with SAG-AFTRA championing the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:07 IST
AI Protections in Gaming: A Victory for Voice and Motion Capture Actors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hollywood video game voice and motion capture actors successfully ended their nearly year-long strike by signing a new contract focused on AI protections with video game studios. The actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, highlighted the importance of AI in the negotiations.

Voice actor Sarah Elmaleh emphasized the need for ethical AI usage, with the new contract including consent and disclosure requirements. This agreement also addresses motion capture actor safety, ensuring medics are available during high-risk situations. The Interactive Media Agreement offers a significant pay raise and safety enhancements for performers.

The strike also sparked broader industry advocacy, with support growing for the NO FAKES Act in Congress, which seeks to outlaw AI replicas without consent. This move invigorates discussions around AI ethics and protection in Hollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025