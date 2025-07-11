Left Menu

Manushi Chhillar Prioritizes Artistic Growth Over Box Office Success

Manushi Chhillar emphasizes the importance of artistic growth over box office achievements in her acting career. Starring alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'Maalik', she appreciates audience feedback for its role in shaping her craft. Set in 1980s Allahabad, the film features Chhillar as a small-town woman navigating complex dynamics.

Updated: 11-07-2025 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a revelation that redefines cinematic ambition, Manushi Chhillar has stated that she prioritizes her personal growth as an actor over the financial success of films. Known for her roles in 'Samrat Prithviraj' and 'The Great Indian Family', Chhillar is gearing up for her role in 'Maalik', opposite Rajkummar Rao.

During an exclusive interview with PTI, Chhillar elaborated on her journey. 'My focus is on the internal journey, rather than what happens at the box office,' she said, emphasizing the value of audience feedback over monetary gains. 'Maalik', directed by Pulkit, brings Chhillar into the limelight yet again.

Set in the backdrop of Allahabad in the 1980s, 'Maalik' is an action thriller that features Saurabh Shukla, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and others. Scheduled for a July 11 release, the film sees Chhillar adopting unique mannerisms and dialects, indicative of her commitment to diverse roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

