Manushi Chhillar Prioritizes Artistic Growth Over Box Office Success

In a revelation that redefines cinematic ambition, Manushi Chhillar has stated that she prioritizes her personal growth as an actor over the financial success of films. Known for her roles in 'Samrat Prithviraj' and 'The Great Indian Family', Chhillar is gearing up for her role in 'Maalik', opposite Rajkummar Rao.

During an exclusive interview with PTI, Chhillar elaborated on her journey. 'My focus is on the internal journey, rather than what happens at the box office,' she said, emphasizing the value of audience feedback over monetary gains. 'Maalik', directed by Pulkit, brings Chhillar into the limelight yet again.

Set in the backdrop of Allahabad in the 1980s, 'Maalik' is an action thriller that features Saurabh Shukla, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and others. Scheduled for a July 11 release, the film sees Chhillar adopting unique mannerisms and dialects, indicative of her commitment to diverse roles.

