Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines in 'Heads of State': A Filmmaker's Perspective

Ilya Naishuller, the director of the action-comedy 'Heads of State', praises Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the perfect fit for the female lead alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Naishuller commends Chopra's charm and professionalism, drawing parallels between their journeys in the film industry. The film is streaming on Prime Video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:24 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines in 'Heads of State': A Filmmaker's Perspective
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ilya Naishuller, the visionary filmmaker behind 'Heads of State,' couldn't have imagined a better choice than Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the pivotal role of Noel Bisset. The Indian actor shares the screen with Hollywood heavyweights John Cena and Idris Elba in this action-packed comedy.

Naishuller praised Chopra's charm and authenticity during their first virtual meeting. The filmmaker recognized commonalities in their career trajectories, as Chopra transitioned from a celebrated star in India to making her mark in Hollywood. This move, characterized by ambition and courage, resonates deeply with Naishuller.

'Heads of State,' currently streaming on Prime Video, signifies a blend of humor and adrenaline. The movie captures two leaders, one played by Cena and the other by Elba, bridging differences to tackle a shared adversary, with Chopra's character serving as their ally. The film promises a unique mix of laughs and action.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025