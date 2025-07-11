Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines in 'Heads of State': A Filmmaker's Perspective
Ilya Naishuller, the director of the action-comedy 'Heads of State', praises Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the perfect fit for the female lead alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Naishuller commends Chopra's charm and professionalism, drawing parallels between their journeys in the film industry. The film is streaming on Prime Video.
- Country:
- India
Ilya Naishuller, the visionary filmmaker behind 'Heads of State,' couldn't have imagined a better choice than Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the pivotal role of Noel Bisset. The Indian actor shares the screen with Hollywood heavyweights John Cena and Idris Elba in this action-packed comedy.
Naishuller praised Chopra's charm and authenticity during their first virtual meeting. The filmmaker recognized commonalities in their career trajectories, as Chopra transitioned from a celebrated star in India to making her mark in Hollywood. This move, characterized by ambition and courage, resonates deeply with Naishuller.
'Heads of State,' currently streaming on Prime Video, signifies a blend of humor and adrenaline. The movie captures two leaders, one played by Cena and the other by Elba, bridging differences to tackle a shared adversary, with Chopra's character serving as their ally. The film promises a unique mix of laughs and action.