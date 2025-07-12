Chhatrapati Shivaji's Forts Secure UNESCO World Heritage Status

The fortresses of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, marking a significant cultural achievement for Maharashtra. The state's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, hailed this as a 'proud and glorious moment' during the announcement made in Paris at the World Heritage Committee session.

The prestigious list now includes 12 major forts: Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijay Durg, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu, celebrated as 'Maratha Military Landscapes.'

Fadnavis attributed the success to the concerted efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Archaeological Survey of India, and numerous state officials, emphasizing the historical importance and tourism potential this global recognition brings to these sites of valour and architectural grandiosity.

