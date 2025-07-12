Left Menu

Esme Creed-Miles Joins Cast of New 'Sense and Sensibility' Film Adaptation

Esme Creed-Miles, known for 'Hanna' and 'Silver Haze', joins the cast of Focus Features' new film adaptation of Jane Austen's 'Sense and Sensibility' as Marianne Dashwood. The adaptation will feature Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood. Produced by Working Title Films, the classic tale explores love and financial struggles faced by two sisters.

Los Angeles | Updated: 12-07-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:52 IST
Esme Creed-Miles, an acclaimed actor recognized for roles in 'Hanna' and 'Silver Haze', has been cast in Focus Features' new cinematic adaptation of 'Sense and Sensibility', Jane Austen's beloved novel.

Creed-Miles will portray Marianne Dashwood, with Daisy Edgar-Jones co-starring as Elinor Dashwood, Marianne's elder sister. This announcement was made through the official Instagram account of the film production company, alongside images of scripts and Creed-Miles holding the novel, captioned as 'The Marianne to our Elinor'.

This adaptation of the 1811 classic underlines the enduring allure of Austen's work, known for its recurrent interpretations in film and television. The production, guided by industry veterans Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, joins the ranks of notable predecessors, such as the 1995 Ang Lee film starring Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet, and the 2008 television miniseries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

