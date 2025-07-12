Stranded in Spiritual Sanctuary: Russian Woman's Cave Exodus

A Russian woman and her two young children have been rescued from a remote cave in the Ramatirtha hills, Uttara Kannada district, on Saturday, according to local police. Identified as 40-year-old Nina Kutina, alias Mohi, she had traveled from Russia to India on a business visa.

Drawn to the spiritual ambiance of Gokarna, she settled in a natural cave, living in seclusion for nearly two weeks with her children, Preya and Ama. The family was discovered by Circle Police Inspector Sridhar during a routine patrol triggered by a recent landslide, marked by clothes hung outside the cave.

The police revealed that her visa expired in 2017, and efforts are underway to deport her, with assistance from a local NGO and the Russian Embassy. She currently resides in an ashram as deportation proceedings commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)