Stranded in Spiritual Sanctuary: Russian Woman's Cave Exodus

A Russian woman named Nina Kutina, along with her two children, was rescued from a cave in the Ramatirtha hills, India. She had been living amidst nature for two weeks, drawn by spiritual pursuits. Her expired visa prompted authorities to arrange her deportation to Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karwar | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:02 IST
  • India

A Russian woman and her two young children have been rescued from a remote cave in the Ramatirtha hills, Uttara Kannada district, on Saturday, according to local police. Identified as 40-year-old Nina Kutina, alias Mohi, she had traveled from Russia to India on a business visa.

Drawn to the spiritual ambiance of Gokarna, she settled in a natural cave, living in seclusion for nearly two weeks with her children, Preya and Ama. The family was discovered by Circle Police Inspector Sridhar during a routine patrol triggered by a recent landslide, marked by clothes hung outside the cave.

The police revealed that her visa expired in 2017, and efforts are underway to deport her, with assistance from a local NGO and the Russian Embassy. She currently resides in an ashram as deportation proceedings commence.

