Left Menu

Tom Holland Embarks on 'The Odyssey' with Christopher Nolan

Tom Holland stars in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'The Odyssey,' which promises a unique cinematic experience. Featuring a stellar cast, the film will premiere on July 17, 2026. Holland describes the project as the 'job of a lifetime,' playing Telemachus in this adaptation of Homer's epic poem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:23 IST
Tom Holland Embarks on 'The Odyssey' with Christopher Nolan
Tom Holland
  • Country:
  • United States

Tom Holland is set to star in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated project 'The Odyssey.' The movie, slated for a July 17, 2026 release, features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and others. Holland describes working on the film as the 'job of a lifetime.'

In a candid interview with GQ Sports, Holland expressed his enthusiasm, calling the experience incredible and unprecedented. The film is based on the ancient Greek epic poem 'Odyssey' by Homer, where Holland will portray the role of Telemachus, Odysseus' son.

This cinematic adaptation follows in the footsteps of previous versions, including the 1954 film 'Ulysses' and the 2000 Coen Brothers' movie 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' Holland is also set to appear in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' releasing later in July 2026.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025