Tom Holland Embarks on 'The Odyssey' with Christopher Nolan

Tom Holland is set to star in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated project 'The Odyssey.' The movie, slated for a July 17, 2026 release, features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and others. Holland describes working on the film as the 'job of a lifetime.'

In a candid interview with GQ Sports, Holland expressed his enthusiasm, calling the experience incredible and unprecedented. The film is based on the ancient Greek epic poem 'Odyssey' by Homer, where Holland will portray the role of Telemachus, Odysseus' son.

This cinematic adaptation follows in the footsteps of previous versions, including the 1954 film 'Ulysses' and the 2000 Coen Brothers' movie 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' Holland is also set to appear in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' releasing later in July 2026.