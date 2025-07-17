Left Menu

Redefining Legacy: Keshav Maheshwari's New Podcast Series

Keshav Maheshwari, the second-generation entrepreneur of ALLEN Career Institute, launches a podcast exploring the dynamics of growing up in a family business. Focused on legacy, identity, and leadership in India's booming offline and hybrid test-prep market, Keshav shares personal insights on navigating expectations and redefining success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:58 IST
Redefining Legacy: Keshav Maheshwari's New Podcast Series
podcast
  • Country:
  • India

Keshav Maheshwari, the second-generation leader of India's renowned ALLEN Career Institute, has unveiled his latest endeavor: a podcast series that delves into the nuanced challenges of inheriting a business legacy. Titled 'The Keshav Konnect,' the podcast provides an introspective look at the intricacies of managing expectations within a family-run enterprise.

Debuting at a time when India's education sector is on an explosive growth trajectory, with projections of reaching $9 billion by 2026, Maheshwari's series offers a firsthand perspective on the realities of preparing for leadership roles. Keshav candidly discusses themes of legacy, identity, and dispelling myths such as being innately equipped for business leadership.

As Managing Director of ALLEN Career Institute Overseas, Keshav blends traditional values with innovative strategies, emphasizing the importance of agility and empathy. His insights aim to inspire other family-run enterprises to reevaluate their own leadership dynamics while continuing to thrive in modern markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025