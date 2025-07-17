Redefining Legacy: Keshav Maheshwari's New Podcast Series

Keshav Maheshwari, the second-generation leader of India's renowned ALLEN Career Institute, has unveiled his latest endeavor: a podcast series that delves into the nuanced challenges of inheriting a business legacy. Titled 'The Keshav Konnect,' the podcast provides an introspective look at the intricacies of managing expectations within a family-run enterprise.

Debuting at a time when India's education sector is on an explosive growth trajectory, with projections of reaching $9 billion by 2026, Maheshwari's series offers a firsthand perspective on the realities of preparing for leadership roles. Keshav candidly discusses themes of legacy, identity, and dispelling myths such as being innately equipped for business leadership.

As Managing Director of ALLEN Career Institute Overseas, Keshav blends traditional values with innovative strategies, emphasizing the importance of agility and empathy. His insights aim to inspire other family-run enterprises to reevaluate their own leadership dynamics while continuing to thrive in modern markets.

