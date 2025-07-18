Vaani Kapoor on the Pitfalls of Cancel Culture in the Arts

In a candid discussion about the challenges facing the arts, actor Vaani Kapoor has expressed her concerns over the prevalent trend of cancel and boycott culture. Kapoor criticized censorship in the arts, stating that it hinders creative risk-taking and innovation, ultimately stifling fresh ideas.

Her film 'Abir Gulaal', co-starring Fawad Khan, was embroiled in controversy due to political tensions, demonstrating the volatile atmosphere artists navigate. Kapoor emphasized that such restrictive environments create boundaries that suffocate creativity, urging society to be more compassionate and tolerant.

Vaani Kapoor also highlighted the psychological impact of pervasive negativity, particularly on young individuals still forming their identities. She called for kindness and acceptance, advocating for a society less quick to judge and more open to forgiveness and growth.