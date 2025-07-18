Left Menu

Vaani Kapoor on the Pitfalls of Cancel Culture in the Arts

Actor Vaani Kapoor criticizes the cancel and boycott culture, highlighting the challenges it poses to artistic freedom. She emphasizes the impact of censorship on creative expression and calls for a more compassionate society. Amid growing social media negativity, she advocates for understanding over harsh judgments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:31 IST
Vaani Kapoor on the Pitfalls of Cancel Culture in the Arts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid discussion about the challenges facing the arts, actor Vaani Kapoor has expressed her concerns over the prevalent trend of cancel and boycott culture. Kapoor criticized censorship in the arts, stating that it hinders creative risk-taking and innovation, ultimately stifling fresh ideas.

Her film 'Abir Gulaal', co-starring Fawad Khan, was embroiled in controversy due to political tensions, demonstrating the volatile atmosphere artists navigate. Kapoor emphasized that such restrictive environments create boundaries that suffocate creativity, urging society to be more compassionate and tolerant.

Vaani Kapoor also highlighted the psychological impact of pervasive negativity, particularly on young individuals still forming their identities. She called for kindness and acceptance, advocating for a society less quick to judge and more open to forgiveness and growth.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025