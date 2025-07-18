Reviving Hope: Nagasaki Cathedral Restores Historic Bell

Nagasaki's Urakami Cathedral marked a significant milestone in its post-war restoration by blessing a recreated bell profoundly tied to its past. The 'St Kateri Bell of Hope' now replaces a lost counterpart, eradicated alongside the cathedral in the wake of the US atomic bombing on August 9, 1945.

Archbishop Peter Michiaki Nakamura led the blessing ceremony inside the rebuilt cathedral, honoring the resilience and faith of the city's Catholic community. James Nolan Jr., the driving force behind the restoration, emphasized the bell's role in promoting unity and hope among divisions and conflict worldwide.

Nolan, a sociology professor and author, has familial ties to the Manhattan Project, which produced the bomb that ravaged Nagasaki. His efforts encapsulate a broader message: from havoc, symbols of peace and cooperation can emerge, bridging past and present adversities.

