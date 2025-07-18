Left Menu

Reviving Hope: Nagasaki Cathedral Restores Historic Bell

The Nagasaki cathedral has completed its restoration nearly 80 years after being destroyed by the second US atomic bomb with a reproduction of its lost bell. The 'St Kateri Bell of Hope' was blessed and will fill the cathedral's empty bell tower, symbolizing unity and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nagasaki's Urakami Cathedral marked a significant milestone in its post-war restoration by blessing a recreated bell profoundly tied to its past. The 'St Kateri Bell of Hope' now replaces a lost counterpart, eradicated alongside the cathedral in the wake of the US atomic bombing on August 9, 1945.

Archbishop Peter Michiaki Nakamura led the blessing ceremony inside the rebuilt cathedral, honoring the resilience and faith of the city's Catholic community. James Nolan Jr., the driving force behind the restoration, emphasized the bell's role in promoting unity and hope among divisions and conflict worldwide.

Nolan, a sociology professor and author, has familial ties to the Manhattan Project, which produced the bomb that ravaged Nagasaki. His efforts encapsulate a broader message: from havoc, symbols of peace and cooperation can emerge, bridging past and present adversities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

