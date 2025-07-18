Tiger Shroff Joins Father Jackie and Suniel Shetty at 'Hunter 2' Trailer Launch

In a surprising move, actor Tiger Shroff attended the trailer launch for 'Hunter 2' on Friday, offering support to his father, Jackie Shroff, and veteran actor Suniel Shetty. The event marked a rare public appearance of Tiger alongside his father and Shetty, both touted as original action heroes in Bollywood.

Speaking at the event, Tiger expressed his excitement, noting, "I'm getting a chance to witness two OG action heroes together after a very long time. I'm here as a fanboy, not to promote; these legends don't need it. Just sharing the moment with them feels like a promotion in itself."

The new season promises intense action with emotional stakes, as highlighted by Suniel Shetty: "Season 2 digs deeper into Vikram's past and what drives him." Jackie Shroff added, "Playing my character was like holding fire in your hands - calm yet deadly." Fans can catch 'Hunter Season 2 - Tootega Nahi Todega' on Amazon MX Player starting July 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)