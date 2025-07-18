Left Menu

Tiger Shroff Joins Father Jackie and Suniel Shetty at 'Hunter 2' Trailer Launch

Tiger Shroff surprised his father Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty at the 'Hunter 2' trailer launch, expressing admiration for the original action heroes. Suniel Shetty shared insights on the personal stakes and emotional weight of the series. The second season premieres on Amazon MX Player on July 24.

Actors Suniel Shetty, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff (Image source: Show's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, actor Tiger Shroff attended the trailer launch for 'Hunter 2' on Friday, offering support to his father, Jackie Shroff, and veteran actor Suniel Shetty. The event marked a rare public appearance of Tiger alongside his father and Shetty, both touted as original action heroes in Bollywood.

Speaking at the event, Tiger expressed his excitement, noting, "I'm getting a chance to witness two OG action heroes together after a very long time. I'm here as a fanboy, not to promote; these legends don't need it. Just sharing the moment with them feels like a promotion in itself."

The new season promises intense action with emotional stakes, as highlighted by Suniel Shetty: "Season 2 digs deeper into Vikram's past and what drives him." Jackie Shroff added, "Playing my character was like holding fire in your hands - calm yet deadly." Fans can catch 'Hunter Season 2 - Tootega Nahi Todega' on Amazon MX Player starting July 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

