Steering Committee Charts Inclusive, Global Vision for IFFI 2025 in Goa

In a significant development for India’s cinematic landscape, the first meeting of the Steering Committee for the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was held at the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) headquarters in Mumbai on July 18, 2025. The high-level meeting marked the beginning of a strategic journey toward reimagining IFFI 2025 as a more inclusive, youth-focused, globally engaged, and industry-driven platform.

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, and saw the participation of Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Shri Sanjay Jaju, Festival Director Shri Shekhar Kapur, NFDC Managing Director Shri Prakash Magdum, officials from the Government of Goa, senior bureaucrats, and an expanded roster of 31 eminent film personalities, industry professionals, and thought leaders.

IFFI 2025: Scheduled from November 20–28 in Goa

The 56th edition of IFFI will take place from 20th to 28th November 2025 in its traditional host state of Goa, known not only for its natural beauty but also as a burgeoning hub for global film exchange and artistic collaboration.

Strategic Discussions: Innovation, Inclusivity, and Youth Engagement

The Steering Committee’s first meeting laid down the blueprint for the upcoming edition, with wide-ranging discussions on:

Film programming and competition structure

Youth engagement through dedicated forums

Technological innovation for outreach and accessibility

International co-productions and cinematic partnerships

Expansion of training and mentoring spaces

Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the Government’s vision of making IFFI a beacon of India’s cultural diplomacy, where cinema serves as both soft power and an economic engine.

“IFFI 2025 will not just be a film festival; it will be a platform for the world to experience India’s creative depth, technological ambition, and storytelling spirit,” said the Minister.

Youth-Centric Programming and Filmmaker Development

In alignment with India’s vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047, IFFI 2025 will place youth and emerging creators at the heart of its programming. This year’s festival will feature:

Dedicated masterclasses by global filmmakers and industry experts

Workshops for student filmmakers and digital creators

Structured networking opportunities for talent discovery and mentorship

This approach aims to democratize access to cinema, enabling young Indians to shape the next wave of storytelling in both traditional and digital formats.

WAVES Film Bazaar: A Rebranded Market for Global South

One of the major highlights discussed at the Steering Committee was the rebranding of the famed Film Bazaar into WAVES Film Bazaar, now poised to be South Asia’s largest and most dynamic film market. The rebranding symbolizes a wave of change, focusing on:

Co-productions between Indian and international studios

Pitching platforms for independent and regional cinema

Market access for emerging storytellers from South Asia

Incentive-based programs for global productions shooting in India

The WAVES Film Bazaar will run alongside IFFI 2025 and play a crucial role in positioning India as a global hub for filmmaking and content creation.

Expansion of the Steering Committee: A Diversity Milestone

Recognizing the need for multi-dimensional input, the IFFI Steering Committee has been expanded from 16 to 31 members, with notable additions from diverse segments of cinema and culture. Some of the key members include:

Anupam Kher, veteran actor and global cultural ambassador

Guneet Monga Kapoor, Academy Award-winning producer

Suhasini Maniratnam, director and South Indian film icon

Khushboo Sundar, actor and political commentator

Pankuj Parashar, filmmaker and innovator

Prasoon Joshi, lyricist, adman, and Chairman of CBFC

The expansion brings more regional representation, gender balance, and industry expertise to festival planning, ensuring IFFI 2025 is shaped by a diverse and future-ready team.

Aligned with the Creative Economy and Start-Up Culture

The Committee reaffirmed that IFFI 2025 will align closely with India’s Creative Economy mission, promoting:

Startups in the media and entertainment sector

Tech-creative collaborations, including AI and XR in filmmaking

Single-window facilitation for international film shoots

Policy-level support for content export and cultural exchange

In this regard, the festival will host sessions that explore media innovation, cross-platform storytelling, and the intersection of film, technology, and entrepreneurship.

A Festival of the People, by the Industry

IFFI 2025 aims to build bridges—not just across countries, but also across communities, creators, and consumers. From curated screenings for differently-abled audiences to open-air public film showcases and localized language support, the festival aspires to become India’s most accessible and inclusive film event.

“This is cinema for everyone—from an aspiring filmmaker in Kutch to a cinephile in Kohima,” said Shekhar Kapur, Festival Director. “We want IFFI to be a shared celebration of storytelling.”

Toward a Cinematic Vision for 2047

With its inclusive framework, global partnerships, and youth-focused strategy, the 56th International Film Festival of India promises to be more than an annual celebration—it is a blueprint for how India sees the future of its soft power.

By embedding the festival within the broader cultural, economic, and digital aspirations of the nation, IFFI 2025 will stand as a milestone moment, celebrating India’s cinematic past and scripting its creative future.