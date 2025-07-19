Left Menu

Mohit Suri: Unveiling the Agony and Ecstasy of Love in 'Saiyaara'

Director Mohit Suri, known for films like 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Malang', explores the complexities and pain of love in his latest release, 'Saiyaara'. Suri aims to challenge the idealized portrayals of romance in films. The movie features newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, backed by Yash Raj Films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:21 IST
Renowned filmmaker Mohit Suri delves into the intricate and often painful realities of love in his latest cinematic endeavor, 'Saiyaara'. Noted for hits like 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Malang', Suri challenges the saccharine portrayal of romance in mainstream cinema, showcasing a raw narrative with his newest film. 'Saiyaara' features a debut performance by Ahaan Panday alongside Aneet Padda, under the production of Yash Raj Films.

Suri, inspired by nostalgic memories, crafted 'Saiyaara' to depict genuine emotions experienced in relationships. Speaking with PTI, he reflected on the personal impact of music in his films and the significance of aligning soundtracks with script contexts, citing past iconic songs born from his stories.

The director also discussed the progression of 'Aawarapan's' sequel, signaling a return of actor Emraan Hashmi, and emphasized the importance of sincerity and passion in the acting industry, praising the dedication of newcomers Ahaan and Aneet.

