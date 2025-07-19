Mohit Suri: Unveiling the Agony and Ecstasy of Love in 'Saiyaara'

Renowned filmmaker Mohit Suri delves into the intricate and often painful realities of love in his latest cinematic endeavor, 'Saiyaara'. Noted for hits like 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Malang', Suri challenges the saccharine portrayal of romance in mainstream cinema, showcasing a raw narrative with his newest film. 'Saiyaara' features a debut performance by Ahaan Panday alongside Aneet Padda, under the production of Yash Raj Films.

Suri, inspired by nostalgic memories, crafted 'Saiyaara' to depict genuine emotions experienced in relationships. Speaking with PTI, he reflected on the personal impact of music in his films and the significance of aligning soundtracks with script contexts, citing past iconic songs born from his stories.

The director also discussed the progression of 'Aawarapan's' sequel, signaling a return of actor Emraan Hashmi, and emphasized the importance of sincerity and passion in the acting industry, praising the dedication of newcomers Ahaan and Aneet.

(With inputs from agencies.)