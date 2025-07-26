Left Menu

Walking the Path of Valor: Citizens Honor Kargil Heroes

Union Ministers led a padyatra in Drass to honor Kargil War heroes. Mansukh Mandaviya and others urged young participants to build a developed India with a 'Nation First' spirit. The event included tributes at the Kargil War Memorial, emphasizing India's military strength and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Drass | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:27 IST
Walking the Path of Valor: Citizens Honor Kargil Heroes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministers, including Mansukh Mandaviya, led a significant padyatra in Ladakh's Drass, aiming to honor the sacrifices of soldiers who perished in the Kargil War of 1999. The march, joined by youths, highlighted national pride and the resilience of India's armed forces.

Mandaviya, emphasizing a 'Nation First' spirit, urged dedication towards a stronger India. He reflected on the Kargil war's enduring legacy as a symbol of India's courage and unwavering spirit, highlighting the importance of military operations like Operation Vijay and Operation Sindoor. The Union Minister reassured the nation of the armed forces' steadfast role in safeguarding sovereignty.

At the Kargil War Memorial, floral tributes were offered to fallen soldiers. Sanjay Seth praised the energy of the youth involved, encouraging them to draw inspiration from the valor of Kargil heroes. This act of remembrance was intended to instill discipline and national pride among participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025