Walking the Path of Valor: Citizens Honor Kargil Heroes
Union Ministers led a padyatra in Drass to honor Kargil War heroes. Mansukh Mandaviya and others urged young participants to build a developed India with a 'Nation First' spirit. The event included tributes at the Kargil War Memorial, emphasizing India's military strength and resilience.
The Union Ministers, including Mansukh Mandaviya, led a significant padyatra in Ladakh's Drass, aiming to honor the sacrifices of soldiers who perished in the Kargil War of 1999. The march, joined by youths, highlighted national pride and the resilience of India's armed forces.
Mandaviya, emphasizing a 'Nation First' spirit, urged dedication towards a stronger India. He reflected on the Kargil war's enduring legacy as a symbol of India's courage and unwavering spirit, highlighting the importance of military operations like Operation Vijay and Operation Sindoor. The Union Minister reassured the nation of the armed forces' steadfast role in safeguarding sovereignty.
At the Kargil War Memorial, floral tributes were offered to fallen soldiers. Sanjay Seth praised the energy of the youth involved, encouraging them to draw inspiration from the valor of Kargil heroes. This act of remembrance was intended to instill discipline and national pride among participants.
