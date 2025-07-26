Ziad Rahbani: The Lebanese Maestro of Musical Satire

Ziad Rahbani, the iconic Lebanese composer and musician, passed away in Beirut at the age of 69. Renowned for infusing Western and Arabic musical elements, Rahbani's works carried biting critiques of Lebanon's sectarian politics, resonating across generations.

Rahbani, the son of legendary singer Fairuz and composer Assi Rahbani, was multi-talented, spanning piano, playwriting, and acting. His innovative style, particularly in the 1978 album Abu Ali, mingled oriental jazz with Arabic quarter-notes, delivering satirical reflections on Lebanese society.

Despite his political affiliations sparking controversy, Rahbani's legacy as a cultural critic remains intact. His satire echoed Lebanese struggles, portraying political corruption and societal divides. A lifelong advocate for the Palestinian cause, Rahbani's impact persists in both his music and his commentary.

(With inputs from agencies.)