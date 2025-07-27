Remembering Kalam: Visionary Scientist and Patriot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former President A P J Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary, highlighting his legacy as an inspiring visionary, outstanding scientist, mentor, and great patriot.

Modi stated that Kalam's ideas continue to inspire the youth of India to work towards a developed and robust nation. Clearly, Kalam's influence extends far beyond his presidential term.

Kalam, who served as the 11th president between 2002-2007, was widely respected for his simple lifestyle and impartiality, garnering admiration across political lines. Remembered fondly, his contributions to India's scientific and national development remain significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)