Life Beyond the Classroom: Ankur Warikoo's Guide for Teens

Ankur Warikoo's new book 'Beyond the Syllabus' offers teenagers essential life lessons absent from traditional classrooms. Published by Penguin Random House India, this concise guide tackles challenges like failure, self-doubt, financial literacy, and social pressure, providing a roadmap for personal growth and 21st-century skill development.

Updated: 27-07-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ankur Warikoo, a renowned content creator and bestselling author, has released his latest book titled 'Beyond the Syllabus.' Targeted at teenagers, it provides critical life lessons often overlooked in traditional education.

Published by Penguin Random House India, the book serves as a guide, helping youths navigate through challenges such as handling failure, overcoming self-doubt, and making informed life choices. Warikoo incorporates relatable perspectives from his own experiences, emphasizing financial literacy, the digital realm, and societal pressures.

'Beyond the Syllabus' is divided into eight succinct sections, offering bite-sized insights into essential topics. It's an essential read for time-pressed individuals looking to hone 21st-century skills and live meaningful lives. Priced at Rs 299, the book is available in both online and offline stores.

