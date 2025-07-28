Left Menu

Braving Shadows: Ukrainian Heroes Reclaiming Life After Captivity

Stanislav Tarnavskyi, a former Ukrainian POW, is rebuilding his life after three years in Russian captivity. He has proposed to his girlfriend and adopted a dog, but struggles with trauma. Former POWs like Tarnavskyi require long-term psychological support to heal from the debilitating effects of war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-07-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Since his release from a Russian prison in April, former soldier Stanislav Tarnavskyi has eagerly pursued a new life in Ukraine, even proposing to his girlfriend and adopting a golden retriever. His optimism, however, is shadowed by the enduring trauma of his three years in captivity, a fate shared by thousands of Ukrainian soldiers.

The U.N. reports indicate that many prisoners endured harsh conditions, ranging from beatings to starvation, leaving Tarnavskyi haunted by nightmares. Attempts to rekindle his relationships are intertwined with his struggle to cope with the memories of captivity, as he navigates life in Kyiv following Russia's occupation of his hometown Berdiansk.

Support for former POWs is crucial, with psychologists emphasizing the need for sustained mental health care to address the long-term impacts of their experiences. Tarnavskyi's story mirrors the journey of others like 21-year-old Denys Zalizko, whose passion for music helps in his recovery while he processes the trauma through mandatory counseling. The path to healing remains complex and demands careful attention from both individuals and mental health professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

