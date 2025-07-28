Left Menu

Assam PM Visit Marks Welfare Progress and Inaugurates Milestones

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss socio-economic progress and welfare schemes in the state. Sarma expressed anticipation for Modi's visit on September 8, during which he will inaugurate Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations and the nation's first bio-ethanol plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:32 IST
Assam PM Visit Marks Welfare Progress and Inaugurates Milestones
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, focusing on the state's socio-economic advancements and nearly saturated welfare programs. Sarma shared insights on Assam's progress across several socio-economic indicators.

The Chief Minister expressed eagerness on behalf of Assam's populace to welcome Modi on September 8. This visit is poised to be a significant milestone in the state's development narrative, highlighting ongoing efforts and achievements.

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes the inauguration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations and the dedication of India's first bio-ethanol plant in Golaghat's Numaligarh district, symbolizing further advancement in the state's ecological and cultural landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025