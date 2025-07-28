Assam PM Visit Marks Welfare Progress and Inaugurates Milestones

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, focusing on the state's socio-economic advancements and nearly saturated welfare programs. Sarma shared insights on Assam's progress across several socio-economic indicators.

The Chief Minister expressed eagerness on behalf of Assam's populace to welcome Modi on September 8. This visit is poised to be a significant milestone in the state's development narrative, highlighting ongoing efforts and achievements.

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes the inauguration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations and the dedication of India's first bio-ethanol plant in Golaghat's Numaligarh district, symbolizing further advancement in the state's ecological and cultural landscapes.

