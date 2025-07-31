Alisha Abbas Khan: From Pageants to Bollywood Stardom

Alisha Abbas Khan recently made headlines by securing the position of 1st Runner-up and winning the title of Mrs. Fashionista at the Mrs. World International 2025 competition. With a social media following of over 200,000 fans, Khan has cemented her status as a rising star.

Her journey started years ago, fueled by a longing to join the ranks of actresses and models. During her college days, Alisha was crowned Best Model at a national event, marking the beginning of her modeling career. Her Mass Media studies at Rizvi College further propelled her into the limelight.

Now a sought-after face for multinational brands like Maggi and Pantaloon, Alisha has appeared in music videos, short films, and regional cinema. With Bollywood aspirations on the horizon, Khan looks forward to opportunities that showcase her talents in a rapidly evolving industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)