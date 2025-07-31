Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan Takes Helm at Western Naval Command

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumed command of the Western Naval Command on Thursday, succeeding Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh after a distinguished forty-year career.

On his appointment, VAdm Swaminathan honored fallen servicemen with a tribute at the Gaurav Stambh in Naval Dockyard. His rich naval background includes a specialization in Communication and Electronic Warfare and numerous educational accolades from esteemed institutions.

Swaminathan's career is highlighted by commendable leadership across various naval sectors, including the command of groundbreaking missile vessels and mentorship at training hubs. His promotion to Rear Admiral saw him impacting training at the Southern Naval Command and enhancing safety protocols across the Navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)