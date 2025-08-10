Punjab Accelerates Development Under CM Bhagwant Mann's Leadership

Punjab is witnessing an era of unprecedented development under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who assures citizens of ongoing significant projects poised to boost the state's growth exponentially.

During a visit to his village in Sangrur district's Dirba Assembly segment, Mann assessed the progress of various initiatives. He highlighted that strategic projects are designed keeping the public interest in mind, ensuring that all development hurdles are swiftly addressed.

Focusing on agriculture, Mann celebrated the revival of nearly 16,000 water channels to aid farmers and promised seamless canal water access. Introducing the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana, Mann aims for Punjab to pioneer in offering comprehensive cashless healthcare. The chief minister reiterated the commitment to facilitating progressive changes without financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)