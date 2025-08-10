Punjab Accelerates Development Under CM Bhagwant Mann's Leadership
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlights significant strides in the state's development with major projects and initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana and improved agricultural infrastructure. Emphasizing there are no fund shortages, Mann ensures that the state is on a fast track to growth in multiple sectors.
- Country:
- India
Punjab is witnessing an era of unprecedented development under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who assures citizens of ongoing significant projects poised to boost the state's growth exponentially.
During a visit to his village in Sangrur district's Dirba Assembly segment, Mann assessed the progress of various initiatives. He highlighted that strategic projects are designed keeping the public interest in mind, ensuring that all development hurdles are swiftly addressed.
Focusing on agriculture, Mann celebrated the revival of nearly 16,000 water channels to aid farmers and promised seamless canal water access. Introducing the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana, Mann aims for Punjab to pioneer in offering comprehensive cashless healthcare. The chief minister reiterated the commitment to facilitating progressive changes without financial constraints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI in healthcare needs a rethink: Doctors struggle with its burden
Revolutionizing Agriculture with Digital Machinery Mapping in Andhra Pradesh
Healthcare Sector Faces Regulatory and Market Shifts Amid New Developments
Quantum-enhanced AI delivers faster, safer remote healthcare support
Healthcare Sector Seeks Streamlined Regulations