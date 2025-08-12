Gujarat Celebrates Independence Day in Birthplace of Gandhi

The Gujarat government's official Independence Day celebration will take place in Porbandar, the birthplace of India's freedom icon Mahatma Gandhi.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to hoist the national flag at the event, according to a statement made by the state government on Tuesday.

Gujarat's tradition of holding major state-level events for Republic and Independence Day in various parts of the state rather than in the capital Gandhinagar was commenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the state's chief minister. This move aims to encourage local participation across different regions. Speaker Shankar Chaudhary will handle the Independence Day flag hoisting in Mehsana, while state ministers will attend ceremonies at district headquarters statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)