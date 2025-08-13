Kerala Hosts India’s First Wedding and MICE Conclave

The Kerala Travel Mart Society, in partnership with the state government, is set to inaugurate India's first Wedding and MICE Conclave in Kochi on Thursday. This landmark event aims to establish Kerala as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions (MICE), and destination weddings.

Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will officially open the conclave at the Grand Hyatt on Bolgatty Island. Industries, Law, and Coir Minister P Rajeev is set to preside over the ceremony. The event will span three days, featuring business meetings, networking sessions, and discussions at the Le Meridien International Convention Centre.

With 610 domestic and 65 international buyers registered, participants hail from 19 countries, including the UAE, UK, and USA. Seventy-five exhibition stalls, including those from Kerala Tourism Development Corporation and the Union Ministry of Tourism, will showcase the region's offerings. Two national seminars on current trends and future visions in the sector will also take place.

(With inputs from agencies.)