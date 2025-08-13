Ugaoo Targets Green Growth: Plans for Revenue Surge and Profitability

Pune-based urban gardening startup Ugaoo is set to sprout new growth, aiming for a 63% revenue increase to Rs 155 crore by FY26. This year marks a turning point after four consecutive years of losses, thanks to backing from notable investors like RPG Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners.

With a blend of online and retail strategies, Ugaoo plans to enhance its market presence by doubling its retail outlets to 20 in the upcoming fiscal year, with an ambitious goal to hit 100 outlets by FY30. The company currently garners 80% of its revenues online, with retail and corporate gifting contributing 13% and 7%, respectively.

Geographically, the demand is strongest in western India, followed by the north and south. To diversify and expand its offerings, Ugaoo will launch a hydroponics range ahead of Diwali, priced from Rs 8,000. Actor Jackie Shroff has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador to further bolster the company's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)