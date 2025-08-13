Left Menu

Ugaoo Targets Green Growth: Plans for Revenue Surge and Profitability

Urban gardening startup Ugaoo, backed by RPG Ventures, V3 Ventures, and DSG Consumer Partners, aims to boost revenues by 63% to Rs 155 crore in FY26. The startup plans to double its retail stores, expand its quick commerce offerings, and introduce a hydroponics range by Diwali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:36 IST
Ugaoo Targets Green Growth: Plans for Revenue Surge and Profitability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune-based urban gardening startup Ugaoo is set to sprout new growth, aiming for a 63% revenue increase to Rs 155 crore by FY26. This year marks a turning point after four consecutive years of losses, thanks to backing from notable investors like RPG Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners.

With a blend of online and retail strategies, Ugaoo plans to enhance its market presence by doubling its retail outlets to 20 in the upcoming fiscal year, with an ambitious goal to hit 100 outlets by FY30. The company currently garners 80% of its revenues online, with retail and corporate gifting contributing 13% and 7%, respectively.

Geographically, the demand is strongest in western India, followed by the north and south. To diversify and expand its offerings, Ugaoo will launch a hydroponics range ahead of Diwali, priced from Rs 8,000. Actor Jackie Shroff has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador to further bolster the company's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025